AMPUTATED POLICE OFFICER: UPDF promises to cover medical costs

The UPDF has revealed that it is continuing its hunt for Corporal Bashir Mango, the soldier who reportedly shot Traffic Police constable, Robert Mukebezi, leading to his amputation. The army says they will soon get in touch with Mukebezi's family to help meet his medical costs until he recovers from his injuries. The army has also dismissed reports by some of the family members that the force had ignored Mukebezi in his time of need.