All is set as over 10,000 gather from across East Africa for Ateker festival

Preparations for the first-ever Ateker Re-union Festival are in high gear in Soroti City, with over 10,000 dignitaries from all Ateker dialect-speaking countries, such as Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya, and Tanzania, expected to attend. The Ateker community is said to have originated from the present-day Djibouti several years ago. This group currently originates from the Nyangatom in Ethiopia, the Topotha of South Sudan, the Masai and the Turkana of Kenya, the Karimojong and Iteso of Uganda and Kenya, as well as the Masai of Tanzania. These tribes speak similar dialects and understand each other; they also share similar cultural behaviors and ways of life.