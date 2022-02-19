After building challenges, Bukakata school now ready

Masaka District leaders have resolved to formally open the newly constructed Bukakkata Seed School, weeks after the official opening of schools, despite the many challenges they faced in building it. This follows a meeting they convened at the school, where many issues that led to the delay were raised. According to the District Inspector of Schools Gerald Nsambu, the school will open Monday 21 February even though very few have enrolled. According to him, the turn-up is still low where only 24 students have been registered from SI to S4.