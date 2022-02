Acholi MPs support speaker Oulanyah’s treatment abroad

Members of the Acholi Parliamentary caucus have defended a move by parliament to transfer Speaker Jacob Oulanyah abroad for medical treatment using taxpayers’ money. It was reported that over 1.7 billion shillings was used in transferring Oulanyah from Mulago hospital to the United States. The MPs claim it has been a practice for top government officials to seek medical attention and Oulanyah is not exceptional.