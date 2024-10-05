Acholi coffee farmers worried about new EU guidelines

Coffee farmers in the Acholi sub-region are concerned about European Union regulations that demand the cessation of activities on deforested land. On June 29, 2023, the EU Parliament passed the European Union Deforestation Regulation, which bans the importation of coffee products from land that was deforested after December 31, 2020. The regulation is intended to stop agricultural products linked to deforestation from being sold in the EU and worldwide. However, farmers in the northern region say the regulations might affect them in the long run since they have been clearing trees to plant coffee.