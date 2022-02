30 years later, Nakawunde revisits her TV role

Harriet Nalubwama better known then as Nakawunde was a household name in the 1990s, best known for her role as a village-based wife in the famous ‘That's Life Mwattu’ drama. Nalubwama later quit acting before she left Uganda for England. NTV’s Patrick Senyondo had a chat with the former actress on her short visit to Uganda.