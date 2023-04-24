11Officers to be investigated over Buvuma woman MP brutal incident

Police say they have suspended and are investigating eleven of their officers who were allegedly involved in man-handling the Woman MP for Buvuma district Susan Nakaziba, and if found guilty they will be punished. According to Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the Uganda Police Force is not ready to look on as their officers continue to tarnish the name of the institution. This was during the weekly press conference at Naguru Police Headquarters.