Ssenyonyi : The party has moved on after internal purges

The leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi says the party is planning nationwide mobilisation activities after internal disciplinary actions that saw his predecessor Mathias Mpuuga being suspended as the party's vice president in charge of Buganda region. The party suspended Mpuuga after accusing him of pocketing Shs 500 million as a service award from the Parliamentary Commission, which they say was against their values to fight corruption. Ssenyonyi says Mpuuga is not the first party leader to be suspended since Moses Bigirwa, the former secretary for Mobilisation in charge of Eastern Uganda was suspended after engaging in what Ssenyonyi termed as problematic monetary issue