Six charged with illegal possession of minerals

Entebbe’s senior grade one magistrate Edgar Tusiime has charged and remanded six people for dealing in minerals without a license and permit contrary to section 251 of the Mining and Mineral Act. The six are also charged with more than three counts of aiding or assisting illegal operators of minerals, attempting to smuggle and mining minerals with intent to defraud. The State House Anti-Corruption Unit working with the Criminal Investigations Directorate and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions arrested them following a directive The prosecution, led by Paul Aheebwa states that on September 27 2024 at Entebbe International Airport in Wakiso district, the six, including clearing agents and cleaners dealt with 300 goldish mineral bars containing minerals, zinc, copper, iron Tin, and molybdenum in different proportions without the mineral dealer's license. The six pleaded not guilty to the offense and were remanded to Kigo prison until 25th October for their bail application hearing