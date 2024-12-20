Motorists say UGX 11 billion Karuma bridge is narrower

Nearly seven months after the government closed the Karuma Bridge for repairs, State Minister for Roads Musa Ecweru has commissioned the structure, reopening it to road traffic. The closure had been a major inconvenience for travelers to northern Uganda and West Nile, who were forced to use longer routes through Masindi Port and Murchison Falls National Park. However, some motorists say the bridge is narrower than expected, despite costing over 11 billion shillings.