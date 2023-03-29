Memorial lecture held in honor of former deputy Prime Minister

The former Secretary General of the East African Community, Nuwe Amanya Mushega, says that he and the late Eriya Kategeya did not regret opposing the removal of the presidential term limits. Kategaya, a former deputy prime minister, died in 2013. Amanya Mushega gave the keynote address during the third memorial lecture for Kategaya in Kampala. It was organised by the Ministry of East African Community Affairs to recognise Kategaya’s contribution towards building integration.