Makerere University Business School to set up language center

Makerere University Business School has hosted the 3rd Languages Festival 2025 aimed at promoting related language diversity. Prof. Moses Muhwezi, the principal of MUBS, says focusing on multilingualism in facilitating international business with other countries promotes trade. Dr. Mutumba Abbey, head of the Department of Business Languages and International Relations at MUBS, says they plan to establish a language center focusing on Chinese, German, Swahili, Arabic, and French.