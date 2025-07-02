Kawempe North MP says high court erred in law

Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, has filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal challenging the nullification of his parliamentary victory. In his memorandum of appeal, Nalukoola cites legal errors made by the High Court in its decision to annul his election. He faults Justice Bernard Namanya for relying on untested evidence, misapplying legal precedents, and denying him a fair trial in the determination of the election petition filed by NRM’s Faridah Nambi Kigongo. Nalukoola further argues that the judge’s refusal to allow him to cross-examine Nambi’s 19 witnesses infringed on his constitutional rights and significantly affected the outcome of the case.