Inside Uganda’s debate on pentecostal church registration |Morning At NTV

A storm is brewing around the registration of Pentecostal churches in Uganda. Last week, the Attorney General advised the NGO Bureau and URSB to halt demands that churches carrying out only spiritual work register under the NGO Act, pending further guidance. In the wake of a recent High Court ruling and growing concern over religious freedom, we speak to lawyer Simon Ssenyonga, and pastors Martin Ssempa and Felix Balitumye.