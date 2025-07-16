A group of herdsmen evicted from Obongi district

President Museveni recently under his executive order number 2 ordered for the eviction of migrant cattle keepers also known as Balaalo from northern Uganda, where they had settled. This followed complaints from residents, leaders including cutural and religious, who accused the balaalo of illegally buying land, taking it over and in some cases grazing in farmer's farmlands.The group were supposed to leave the region within the 14 days given ultimatum.