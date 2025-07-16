Latest NTV

  • 1 National Five injured in Busia ahead of NRM elections, rushed to Kenya for treatment
  • 2 National Another NRM supporter shot in Nakaseke
  • 3 National Minister Muhoozi warns against torture of suspects
  • 4 National What bankers want govt to address to boost diaspora remittances
  • 5 National Kaweesi murder suspect to be tried in absentia