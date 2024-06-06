Directorate of ethics rallies religious leaders

Religious leaders in the Bunyoro sub-region have been asked to join the fight against corruption by ensuring enhanced accountability and transparency. Speaking during the Validation of Religious and faith organizations' policy framework in Hoima City, Nicholas Abola, the Commissioner of Information and Communication in the directorate of Ethics and Integrity says, the fight against corruption should not only be left to government officials and civil society organizations because such a fight should involve everyone.