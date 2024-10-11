Chief Justice notes judiciary wins, still wants recruitments

Despite the recent recruitment of new judicial staff, Chief Justice Alfonso Owiny Dollo is still disatisfied with the perennial under-staffing of the Judiciary, which he says is to blame for the continuing heavy case backlog. The call came during the unveiling of judiciary annual performance report for the year 2023/2024 at the Judiciary Headquarters, where he noted that Uganda’s population of 45.9 million is served by only 655 judicial staff at the different levels However, as BENJAMIN JUMBE reports, the judiciary sector shows an improvement in case disposal at 60 per cent