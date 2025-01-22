CAR importers call for faster registration process of digital number plates

Dealers in motor vehicles at bonds in Wakiso have suggested the need to urgently streamline by quickening the processes through which the new license plates are issued. They say that the motor vehicle business has nearly come to a halt during the few weeks of the rollout of the new license regime by the government.The lengthy process of payment and verification is blamed for the delays in clearance although this is contended by officials at the Ministry of Works and Transport.