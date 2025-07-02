Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Russian hand-thrown grenade detonated at Alien Skin's construction site
  • 2 National Ugandan military helicopter crashes in Mogadishu
  • 3 National 17 remanded over power vandalism, terrorism charges linked to national blackouts
  • 4 National Ndorwa West flagged as Kabale’s electoral violence hotspot
  • 5 National Uganda’s disaster readiness path taking shape – experts