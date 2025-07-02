Buliisa officials asked to reject DR Congo natives in ID registration

Dr. Joseph Biribonwa, board chairperson of the National Identification Regulatory Authority, has asked the Buliisa District Security Committee not to allow non-citizens to register in the ongoing National ID renewal exercise. The exercise started last month in different parts of the country. Dr. Biribonwa, who was in Buliisa District, says that since the district borders the Democratic Republic of Congo, there are high chances of Congo natives crossing into Uganda through Lake Albert to get registered as Ugandan citizens, yet they are not. He says the district security team should work closely with the National Vetting Committee and ensure that these people are vetted before their applications are granted. Longino Byagagaire, the Buliisa Resident District Commissioner, says they have instructed all the Parish Internal Security Officers to subject all people who are registering to follow all the set terms and conditions of registration for IDs. Osborn Mushabe, the NIRA Communications Manager, says that they have received complaints from the Buliisa District Security Committee about some people who want to register as citizens yet they are from DR Congo, while others are refugees.