Baine: Prisoners’ census will take three days

The Uganda Prisons Service has also joined the rest of the country in taking part in the ongoing national census. The exercise is being conducted by prison staff with support training from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics. According to Mr. Frank Baine, the Spokesperson of the Uganda Prisons Service, the enumeration of prisoners will take at least three days and later the enumerators will also count the Prison staff. Now various prisoners have welcomed the census exercise, maintaining that it is a sign of hope that they will also benefit in future government programs.