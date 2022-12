UMEME CONCESSION: Now certain to end in 2025

From government rhetoric to lots of lobbying in the background, it is now finally clear that Umeme the biggest power distributor for Uganda will not have its 25-year concession renewed after 2025. Until now there was hope the government would reconsider its position. Kyamagero had a chat with Paul Murungi our reporter from the Business Desk, who has been reporting about the issue to help us appreciate what is going on.