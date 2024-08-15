Uganda to host first Uganda-Kenya coast tourism conference

Uganda is set to host the first Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference in November at the prestigious Speke Resort and Convention Center in Munyonyo, Kampala. More than 500 Kenyan tourists, along with stakeholders and investors in the industry, are expected at the two-day event, which will provide an opportunity to promote trade and tourism between the two nations. As NTV's Kevin Mutai reports, the Ugandan consulate has already launched a campaign in Mombasa, targeting hundreds of Kenyans to travel to Uganda.