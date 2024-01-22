UCDA promotes coffee growth in Acholi and Lango amid climate challenges

Efforts to promote coffee cultivation in the non-traditional growing areas of Acholi and Lango are underway, with active involvement from the UCDA. However, during a recent farm tour of the region, officials confronted the harsh reality that unpredictable weather patterns might pose challenges to these aspirations. In the budget for the 2023/24 financial year, 2.2 trillion was allocated for various initiatives, including food security, irrigation, climate change mitigation, value chain development, and agricultural research.