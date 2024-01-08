Traders urge URA to reconsider Mombasa port tax directive

A section of traders affiliated with KACITA, specializing in hardware and ceramic materials, is urging URA to halt the implementation of the single customs directive. This directive mandates them, along with wheat or grain importers and soft drink solution importers, to clear their taxes at Mombasa Port. Traders express concerns that clearing goods at Mombasa Port offers little assurance that their merchandise will arrive in Kampala intact. They are now seeking an audience with the tax collector to request a reconsideration of the decision.