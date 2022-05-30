TOURISM SECTOR: The role of e-commerce

As key service sectors such as that of hospitality continue to strive to stay afloat under a now relaxed global travel space, the Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities says e-commerce remains a key window for tourism exports. Speaking at the launch of a Nationwide e-Commerce training in the Western region targeting tourism actors in the handicrafts and souvenir business, the Ministry of Tourism, says the strategy now is that of reaching the lower levels of production. Uganda desires to grow its tourism exports, largely handicrafts and souvenirs through quality assurance, branding and online marketing; given the still slow international leisure travels.