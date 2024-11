Thousands to be locked out because of electricity tokens

As at the expiry of the upgrade of the electricity payment system on November 24, the Global Standard Transfer Specification (STS) Association says non-upgraded meters will stop accepting new tokens, disrupting electricity access. According to Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, more than 95.5% of customers have completed the upgrade, but over 130,000 power consumers have not, which could make them lose the service. Racheal Nabisubi reports.