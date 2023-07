Telecom tower business: TOWERCO acquires UBUNTU

Uganda's only indigenous telecom tower company and one of the only two in the market has been acquired by Mauritian Towerco. The company is set to invest 40 million dollars in the new acquisition. This is expected to increase competition in the two-horse race space that is now dominated by American Tower Company which recently acquired, its rival Eaton Towers. Paul Murungi has more.