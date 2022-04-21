SMEs speak out against Vinci coffee deal

The Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises has added its voice to criticism against the proposed coffee deal between the government and Vinci, an Italian firm to export processed Ugandan coffee. The Federation says this is a bad deal that deleverages the government and gives all the advantages to the Italian Company. The agreement in question was signed on 10 February 2022, amending an earlier agreement signed on 29 April 2015 and the accompanying addenda signed on 21 December 2015 and 17 October 2017.