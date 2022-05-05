SKYROCKETING PRICES: More analysis and no solutions

The government has admitted inflation is on the rise, and so prices may not come down at least in the very short term. Despite several interventions to tame the situation, it appears no immediate solutions are on the table. As Betty Ndagre reports, another dialogue on rising prices by the finance ministry has yielded just problem analysis than solutions. A recent monetary policy meeting by the bank of Uganda maintained the CBR rates at 6.5%, noting, that upside inflationary risks could accelerate in the months ahead owing to the rise in energy and food prices.