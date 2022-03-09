RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Gov’t says food and petrol prices inflated by crisis

Government has moved to cool fears that a recent rise in prices of fuel, cooking oil, soap and other key items will persist, and hoping that the current geopolitical tensions caused by the Russia Ukraine war, are temporary and will see prices back to normal. This according to the central bank deputy governor Michael Atingi-Ego and the secretary to the treasury Ramathan Goobi during the release of the Africa financial markets index report by ABSA bank at the Kampala Serena conference centre. In the report, Uganda attained its the highest score, on the enforceability of standard master agreements.