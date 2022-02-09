REAL ESTATE REPORT: Oil sector drives new demand for office space

As Uganda enters the oil and gas development phase, it appears the real estate sector is headed for a boom, especially for the Grade A office buildings segment according to the Stanbic real estate market report for December 21. Attracting the attention of the sector will also be financial services, government parastatals and engineering services. Naalya, Lubowa and Entebbe maintained the concentration of the formal real estate sector, while Wakiso district experienced visible transformation due to improved quality and standards.