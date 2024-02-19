OIL SECTOR INSURANCE: Shs48bn underwritten by local firms

The local insurance sector players under the consortium for Oil and Gas Uganda say in 2023, players posted 13 million dollars out of the total investment of 20 million dollars. Some of the main projects insured include the crude oil pipeline and the Kingfisher project. New prospects according to officials are underwriting oil and gas risks, Contractors’ all Risks, Claims and Loss Adjusting, liabilities & business interruption, and reinsurance for oil and gas risks.