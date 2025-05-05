Microcredit institutions urged to adopt ESG principles for sustainability

Small and grassroots microcredit institutions have been urged to embrace Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles to improve their operations. This call to action highlights the growing importance of responsible financing in promoting economic resilience and environmental stewardship. Institutions are encouraged to build capacity, raise awareness, and align with both national and global ESG frameworks to ensure long-term sustainability. Betty Ndagire reports.