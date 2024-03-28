March inflation: Airtel increased mobile money transaction charges

The Consumer Price Index indicates that general inflation remained unchanged, as reported by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics. The increase is attributed to communications and financial services, which recorded the highest inflation, followed by recreation and domestic airfares. Particularly notable was the rise in mobile money charges to 13.4% from 0.0% in February 2024, without mentioning the service provider. Notably, Airtel mobile money transaction charges were recently revised with little notice but announced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Before the UBOS inflation presser, amounts between 5,001 to 60,000 Ugandan Shillings (UGX) could be sent to another person’s mobile money account for UGX 500. Anything above that incurred a fixed 1,000-shilling fee. Transactions above 1 million Ugandan shillings (USD260) are now charged a percentage-based fee equal to between 0.15% to 0.25% of the transaction amount. Other significant price increases were observed in construction materials, including sand, nails, and stones.