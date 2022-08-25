Kenya maize price to climb to UGX 6,629

The price of maize is expected to pick up in the coming days in Kenya as the subsidy program is set to expire and as millers resume operations amidst a limited supply of the produce. 129 millers out of 300 had been listed under the subsidy with more than half of processors halting milling activities after the government announced that most flour brands are to be sold at 31KSHS (UGX 3100) per 2KG during the subsidy period. Retail prices are now expected at 210 KSH (UGX 6629) at a rate of 31.57%. Kenya relies on imports of maize from Uganda Tanzania & Zambia.