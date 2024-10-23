IMF-World Bank meetings: Key challenges ahead for Uganda's Economy

Finance ministers and central bank governors are currently gathering in Washington this week for the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings. Some of the key issues on the table are the need to tackle challenges ranging from inflation to slowing economic growth, the debt crisis, revenue deficits, and more. We spoke with the chief executive at Alpha Capital Partners about what this portends for Uganda and what we should expect in the year 2025 as the country prepares for elections, among other activities.