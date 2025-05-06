High internet costs tied to structural and economic barriers

Access to the internet remains a costly challenge, not due to lack of demand but because of deep-rooted structural and economic barriers. From limited fiber infrastructure and high operational costs to low market competition and heavy taxation, the factors driving high data prices are complex and interwoven. For businesses and individuals alike, these high costs hinder digital transformation, restrict access to global markets, and slow down innovation. To understand the reasons behind these prices, I spoke to Charles Musoke, the Managing Director of Liquid Technologies Uganda.