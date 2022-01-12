FROM RECESSION TO RECOVERY: Escaping the poor implementation trap

Government must rise to the challenge of undoing its old age problem of poor policy implementation according to the Permanent Secretary, Finance Ministry Ramathan Goobi. To this end, a new book authored by Dr Albert Musisi the commissioner, macroeconomic policy and Richard Newfarmer the country director, international growth centre, has been launched at the ministry headquarters, highlighting robust policy actions that will lift the country from the slow growth experienced in 2020 to recovery in 2021/22 & 22/23.