Equity Bank Uganda appoints Gift Shoko as new Managing Director

Equity Bank Uganda, a subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings Plc, has announced the appointment of Mr. Gift Shoko as the new Managing Director, subject to regulatory approval. Prior to his appointment as MD, Mr. Shoko served as the Executive Director of Equity Bank Uganda. With over 26 years of experience in the banking industry, Mr. Shoko is a seasoned professional with a rich background in commercial multi-regional banking and leadership across Southern and Eastern Africa. In a statement seen by NTV Business Desk, the announcement, made by the Board of Directors, follows the resignation of Mr. Anthony Kituuka as the Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda. Equity Bank Uganda Limited has a current customer base of 2.2 million, customer deposits of nearly UGX 3 trillion, a loan book close to UGX 1.7 trillion, and a balance sheet of nearly UGX 3.5 trillion.