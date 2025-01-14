Latest NTV

  • 1 Education More Makerere PhD students graduate
  • 2 National Masindi Town’s dark streets spark fear, hurt business
  • 3 National Complete Katonga bridge by July 2027, govt tells Chinese firm
  • 4 National Govt starts developing bioeconomy policy
  • 5 National Expedite formulation of Kiswahili Councils, EAC states urged