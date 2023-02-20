Credit report fees drop by 60% with digitization of financial Services

The expansion of digital financial services in Uganda is showing positive effects on the state of borrowing, with Gnugrid, the newly licensed CRB by the bank of Uganda in 2021, announcing a significant falling credit reference report fees by 60%., handling 7000 loan applications daily. During a symposium organised by the microfinance regulatory authority, the executive director Edith Tusubiira, also urged tier 4 financial institutions