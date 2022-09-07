CONVERTING STARTUPS: Why innovations do not make money

Uganda’s ranking of 119 out of 132 by the International Intellectual Property Rights organization may not be a good indicator on the innovations index but shows the country is still lagging on creative outputs. Industry players are concerned that policy makers are not doing enough to support the sector. Since the inaugural edition of the IP Index, the average score of economies has increased by 1.50%—from 55.72% in 2012 to 57.22% in 2022 according to the US chamber of commerce.