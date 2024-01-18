Coffee roasting machine shortage hinders Uganda's value addition plans

The government's value-addition efforts in the coffee sub-sector are hindered by a severe shortage of coffee roasting machines. This scarcity forces many small-scale processors and retail dealers in Uganda to travel long distances to access the few roasters available in the county. Some individuals interviewed by NTV mentioned that the high cost of transportation significantly impacts the overall cost of doing business. Coffee roasting plays a crucial role in the coffee value addition process, providing the beans with a longer shelf life and better quality management.