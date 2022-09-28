CNOOC OIL RIG: Local company hauls equipment to Buliisa

After years of waiting and preparing a key oil infrastructure that actually helps get oil out of the ground, the rig, the first one is in the country. The second batch of the equipment carried by 15 trucks entered Uganda on Tuesday from Mombasa and our cameras were there to capture the event. In a tweet, CNOOC indicated, 18 containers will be delivered daily for the coming 3 weeks. The journey to first oil is in full force”.The equipment is according to officials the most advanced Chinese oil drilling equipment in the oil and gas Industry exploration and development sector represented by the ‘Drilog and Welleader’ system and the land rig ‘LR8001’ a deluxe land rig customized for the KingFisher project in Uganda.