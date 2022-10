CENTRAL BANK RATE: BOU raises it to 10% as inflation hits new highs

Uganda is now witnessing the highest inflation since 2012 and this rise in the cost of living coupled with a weakening shilling continues to pile pressure on the economy . According to the deputy governor Bank of Uganda, we are more likely to have more rate hikes until inflation is tamed and restored to 5% in the medium term, a target which is increasingly looking unlikely under the circumstances.