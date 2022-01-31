BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT: Gov’t to establish training centres

According to government statistics, the country’s private sector, largely made up of micro, small and medium enterprises, generates 77 per cent of all formal sector jobs, contributes 80 per cent of gross domestic products (GDP), Funds 60 per cent of all investment, and provide more than 80 per cent of government domestic revenues. To this end, the government is considering the establishment of a national business Development Services centre targeting the SME sector.