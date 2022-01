BODA BODA CURFEW: E-trades on stifling key operational enabler

The Uganda E-traders association led by Jumia have added their voice to protests against the government plan to maintain the curfew on Boda Boda operators once the economy is fully opened next week. The E-traders contend that a key delivery mechanism for them is the cyclists as a key link and opening everything else and limiting the cyclists undermines the essence of full opening for the E-traders.