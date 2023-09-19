Atiak Sugar factory invests in technology to tame fires

Climate-related or wildfires have now forced investors in the Sugar sector to install technologies aimed at reducing losses, especially during the dry season. In Uganda, Atiak Sugar factory is the latest firm to install sensory devices in their vast plantations. Officials say the plant has now been equipped with a centre-pivot irrigation system, fitted with fully automated pipes. In late 2021, the factory lost an estimated 3,000 acres of sugarcane out of the 7,900 acres of sugarcane plantation. Betty Ndagire reports.