Opportunity bank, FSME sign UGX700mn partnership

Close to three thousand micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Kampala, Mukono, Iganga, Soroti, and Hoima are set to benefit from a fund of over 200,000 dollars (approximately 700 million shillings). This fund will support apprenticeships and provide affordable credit to make these enterprises more bankable. The announcement was made during the signing of a partnership between Opportunity Bank and the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises at the bank’s headquarters in Kamwokya, Kampala.