Finance PS: we are addressing key limitations of doing business in Uganda

In the second and final part of our conversation with the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, on growing the economy, he highlights the government’s efforts to address the cost of doing business. He notes that, over the past decade, the government has allocated 8.03 trillion shillings to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). For the FY 2024/25 budget, an additional 9 trillion shillings has been allocated. He further emphasizes that the government’s top priorities include improving underdeveloped roads and railways, bridging digital infrastructure gaps, and eliminating complex bureaucracy.