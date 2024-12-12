Eco-Driving Skills : 50 transport managers, truck drivers receive certificates

The northern corridor transit and transport coordination authority, the smart freight centre and the Uganda national road alliance have today concluded a special skills training for 20 freight transport managers and 30 heavy commercial truck drivers in Kampala. The eco-driving skills attained by drivers according to officials, are aimed at reducing both fuel usage and associated emissions of CO2 and other pollutants, which leads to improvements in safety of drivers and goods transiting along the northern corridor.